Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of RQI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

