American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.15.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7 %

AAL opened at $10.82 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 743.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.