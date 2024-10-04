Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,330,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,441,000 after purchasing an additional 416,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

