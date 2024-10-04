RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.