Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.33.

AEIS stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

