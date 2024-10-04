Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

GTLS opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.92.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $923,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

