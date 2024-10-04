Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE FOF opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
