Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

