Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

