Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.66 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $767.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

