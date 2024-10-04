TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

TPG stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. TPG has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -420.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $3,532,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 164,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

