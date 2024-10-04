T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,437,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

