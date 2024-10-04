Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $659,000.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.