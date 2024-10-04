Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.54.

TSLA stock opened at $240.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $230,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

