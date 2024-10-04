Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $390.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $395.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a sell rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $372.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.98. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 191.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

