Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

SRRK opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $563.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.