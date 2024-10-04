Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

SUNS stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17. Sunrise Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $806,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 302,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 157,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

