Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Bank of America

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.40.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,241,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 853,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

