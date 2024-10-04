Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

