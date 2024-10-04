Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,098,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,152,222.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

RXRX stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

