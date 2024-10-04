MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Bank of America

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MKTX. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Up 7.5 %

MKTX stock opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day moving average of $220.98. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,889.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,032,000 after acquiring an additional 327,913 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,823,000 after purchasing an additional 214,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.