Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.39.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $190.93 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 249.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,972 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 71.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22,575.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 219,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

