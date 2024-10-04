Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

