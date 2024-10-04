Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

