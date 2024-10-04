Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,523 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $97,077.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,310 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $7,074.00.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.85 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 835,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 121,717 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 474,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 139,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

