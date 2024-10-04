Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $488.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $503.00 to $488.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $488.43.

Shares of SAIA opened at $426.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

