Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

