NICE’s (NICE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

NICE opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.51. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 268,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $44,076,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.