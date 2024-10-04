ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODV. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 381,995 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 683,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in ModivCare by 42.1% in the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

