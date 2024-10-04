Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

