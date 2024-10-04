Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $181.27 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

