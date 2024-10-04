Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 800 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.20, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.42, for a total value of C$4,170,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 47,430 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.41, for a total value of C$3,956,136.30.

On Monday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE:CM opened at C$81.31 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$84.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5827138 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.