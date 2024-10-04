PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

