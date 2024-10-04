EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 60.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth $4,505,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

