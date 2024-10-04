Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 75.68 ($1.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.43. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £946.01 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

