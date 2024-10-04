Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.53 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 75.68 ($1.01) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.43. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £946.01 million, a PE ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30.
