FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.58

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
FW Thorpe Trading Down 1.9 %
TFW opened at GBX 314 ($4.20) on Friday. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.89. The stock has a market cap of £368.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,684.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.
About FW Thorpe
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FW Thorpe
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.