Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 325.89 ($4.36) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.09. The stock has a market cap of £327.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.43).
