Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 325.89 ($4.36) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.09. The stock has a market cap of £327.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.43).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

