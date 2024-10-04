Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:PGZ opened at $10.93 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
