Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares in the company, valued at $465,104,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $166.56 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

