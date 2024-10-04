Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton Sells 90,000 Shares

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.61 ($4.56), for a total value of A$594,900.00 ($410,275.86).

Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 97,331 shares of Challenger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.29), for a total transaction of A$605,398.82 ($417,516.43).

Challenger Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89.

Challenger Increases Dividend

Challenger Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Challenger’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Challenger’s payout ratio is currently 142.11%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

