Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton Sells 90,000 Shares

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.61 ($4.56), for a total value of A$594,900.00 ($410,275.86).
Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Nicolas (Nick) Hamilton sold 97,331 shares of Challenger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.22 ($4.29), for a total transaction of A$605,398.82 ($417,516.43).
Challenger Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.89.
Challenger Increases Dividend
Challenger Company Profile
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.