IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,434,578.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IBEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

