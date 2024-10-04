Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,958 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,854,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

