Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 775 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86.

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total transaction of $19,921.60.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $603.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.73.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

