EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) Director David M. Cole purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00.

CVE EMX opened at C$2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$269.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.0099631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

