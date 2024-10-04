DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,648 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $8,700,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

