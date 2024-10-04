Jonathan Sheena Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00.
Natera Stock Down 3.7 %
NTRA opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $132.01.
Institutional Trading of Natera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
