Jonathan Sheena Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $377,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00.

NTRA opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $132.01.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

