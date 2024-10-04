Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
RVMD opened at $46.13 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 193.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,846,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
