Insider Buying: IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Purchases 120,964 Shares of Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sainsbury bought 120,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.08 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$614,497.12 ($423,791.12).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IPD Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from IPD Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. IPD Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About IPD Group

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

