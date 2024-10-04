Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $603,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOV stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.03 and a 200-day moving average of $169.88.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

