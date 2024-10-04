Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $447,561.10 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $447,561.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after buying an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after acquiring an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wayfair by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.